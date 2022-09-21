In recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) is proud to partner once again with major media outlets and radio stations throughout Canada on A DAY TO LISTEN 2022. 6AM – 6PM local time.

The first A DAY TO LISTEN took place on June 30, 2021, following the public announcement that the remains of 215 children were buried at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School. With more than 540 radio stations participating, spanning different markets, regions, and formats, A DAY TO LISTEN leveraged the power of radio to inspire people throughout Canada to move reconciliation forward in meaningful ways. Programming was aired again on September 30, 2021, the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This year, we are highlighting the voices and stories of Indigenous Peoples around the theme, ‘Messages of Hope’. This will centre on four areas:

Cultural Reclamation

Language Resurgence

Art Practice

Land-Based Learning Narratives



As we continue to move forward on the path toward reconciliation, we aim to inspire hope for future generations of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Inspired by Chanie’s story and Gord’s call to build a better Canada, DWF aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples throughout Canada.