Barbie And Little Mermaid Halloween Costumes Trending


Barbie And Little Mermaid Halloween Costumes Trending: 

This year's most popular Halloween costumes are Barbie and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." Sales of Barbie costumes have increased 9 times, while "Barbie-Inspired" looks have jumped by 40%. Ariel costumes have experienced a 70% increase in sales. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift costumes are also popular. 

Happy Halloween ! - Ty 

