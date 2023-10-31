Halloween Candy Loaded With Calories
Halloween Candy Loaded With Calories
Halloween candy has LOTS of calories. On average, children consume 3,500 to 7,000 calories on Halloween. To burn off 7,000 calories, a child would have to trick-or-treat for 180 miles.
Adults would need to spend 12 hours walking, 6 hours running or swimming, or nearly 17 hours sweeping and vacuuming to burn off the 3-4 pounds of candy they typically consume.
Gotta love the studies that tell us things we already knew...candy has lots of calories, eh ? No kidding ! That's what makes it so fun ! And especially knowing that no one else is counting calories on Halloween makes it that much morrre fun to eat tons of it ! - Ty
