Halloween Candy Loaded With Calories

Halloween candy has LOTS of calories. On average, children consume 3,500 to 7,000 calories on Halloween. To burn off 7,000 calories, a child would have to trick-or-treat for 180 miles.

Adults would need to spend 12 hours walking, 6 hours running or swimming, or nearly 17 hours sweeping and vacuuming to burn off the 3-4 pounds of candy they typically consume.

Gotta love the studies that tell us things we already knew...candy has lots of calories, eh ? No kidding ! That's what makes it so fun ! And especially knowing that no one else is counting calories on Halloween makes it that much morrre fun to eat tons of it ! - Ty