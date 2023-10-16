Netflix Plans To Open Physical Stores
Netflix is opening stores for retail, dining, and live entertainment based on its TV shows and movies. The first two "Netflix House" locations are set to open in the U.S. in 2025. The company already has a pop-up restaurant and merchandise store in L.A. for its hit show ‘’Stranger Things’’
I wonder if this means Blockbuster will eventually come back too ?! - Ty
