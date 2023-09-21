iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
C
Instagram

Screaming Is Good For Health !!


simran-sood-px_9UMmYeUU-unsplash

A new study has found that screaming is good for your health. Over 50% of people say screaming positively affects their health because it allows them t0 release pent-up feelings. 76% of people view screaming as a way to let go. The study found more women scream out of fear than men.

 

WELL THIS IS GREAT NEWS  !!! lol - Ty 

12

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website