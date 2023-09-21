Screaming Is Good For Health !!
A new study has found that screaming is good for your health. Over 50% of people say screaming positively affects their health because it allows them t0 release pent-up feelings. 76% of people view screaming as a way to let go. The study found more women scream out of fear than men.
WELL THIS IS GREAT NEWS !!! lol - Ty
