Servers Slam Customers Who Stack Their Own Plates
Restaurant servers are frustrated with customers who incorrectly stack their plates after eating at restaurants. Many patrons don't know how to do it correctly, so it ends up creating more work for the waitstaff. One server posted: 'If they're actually stacked right then it's a big help, but most of the time bless the customers hearts for trying. Stacked right as in large dishes plates at the bottom, going up to small bowls/plates on top with silverware in a way that it won't go sliding off the stack'.
And all this time I always thought I was helping out ! - Ty
