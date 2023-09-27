Top Foods People Eat On Dates
Cookies - 48%
Ice cream or milkshake - 47%
Pizza - 46%
Cake - 46%
French fries - 40%
Wine and cheese - 39%
Cheese sticks - 37%
Sushi - 37%
Taco/burrito - 28%
Oysters - 24%
Tapas - 19%
Pasta - 18%
These all sound like great ideas for ordering when you're on a date....except Oysters !! Who eats Oysters on a DATE ?!! haha Well, if you do then you are the only person I know that has / does ! I would never think to order Oysters so more power to ya though :) - Ty
