10 Foods People Would Never Eat Even if They Were Free
(According to a new survey by Wealth of Geeks )
1 – Herring
2 – Liver and Onions
3 – Boiled Okra
4 – Escargot
5 – Haggis (fried salty worms)
6 – Living Insects
7 – Oysters
8 – Sushi
9 – Kimchi
10 – Peeps
I find it hilarious that Peeps are on this list first of all and second of all Escargot ( aka. Snails ) are actually pretty good with some garlic butter ! If you like mushrooms, you'll probably like Snails cause they taste similar. Bon appetit ! - Ty
-
