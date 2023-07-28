10 Things To Keep In Mind Before Meeting Your Online Date
1. Pick A Public Spot
2. Virtual Date
3. Inform Trusted Friends And Family
4. Limit Alcohol Consumption
5. Trust Your Gut
6. Avoid Controversial Topics
7. Avoid The Ex
8. Listen
9. Ditch The Mobile
10. Be On Time
The only thing missing from this list is call ahead to a Bowling Alley and reserve a lane cause bowling is the the BEST date activity. It's inexpensive, you can eat and drink, there's usually music involved, you're only really competing against your own last score and the best part ? You don't have to be good to have fun ! - Ty
