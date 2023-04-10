Well, he's done it again, competitive eater Joey Chestnut recently won the first ever World Burrito Eating Championship. He downed 17 lb of burritos in 10 minutes. Each burrito contained chicken, rice, beans, queso, salsa and guacamole and weighed just over one pound. Joey ate 14.5 burritos !! That sure beats my 3 Tacos I ate for supper the other day ( which I was quite proud of I might add ) but here's what I'd like to see, I'd like to challenge him to eat a whole bunch of something he DOESN'T like ! Anyone can eat a whole lot of something they love and something that's tasty but lets's see how easily you break a record for something you can't stand and add a little more challenge to it...now THAT would be impressive ! - Ty