4 Day Work Weeks ?
A new survey by Resume Builder reveals that 50% of employers offer a four-day work week or plan to in the future. 75% of workers would rather work four, 10-hour days than five, 8-hour days. 73% of people would rather work five days with more pay than four days with less pay.
Personally, I'd be willing to give it a go for a trial period of a few months to see what's more productive but at this point I just can't see it becoming the norm for everyone anytime soon. Would you wanna convert to this ? - Ty
-
Airports Hiring RobocopsNo, this is not Sci-Fi !
-
New iPhone Alert Being LaunchedALERT ! ALERT !
-
This makes ZERO sense.The longer you look at this bird the more confusing it gets!
-
' Sprite Steaks ' Are TrendingWould you ever eat this ?
-
World Record Set By Dancing For 127 HoursThink you could beat this ?!
-
Company Makes Easy-Bake Oven For AdultsEasy ' peasy' bake oven !
-
' Melted Chocolate Hack ' Trending On Tik TokEven Willy Wonka would wanna do this !
-
Yet Another ScamJust In Time For Father's Day
-
How can this person be in a Disney movie?!I wonder if Mickey will be happy about this!
Listen to the latest national News update