4 Day Work Weeks ?

A new survey by Resume Builder reveals that 50% of employers offer a four-day work week or plan to in the future. 75% of workers would rather work four, 10-hour days than five, 8-hour days. 73% of people would rather work five days with more pay than four days with less pay.

Personally, I'd be willing to give it a go for a trial period of a few months to see what's more productive but at this point I just can't see it becoming the norm for everyone anytime soon. Would you wanna convert to this ? - Ty