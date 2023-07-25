8 Habits That Could Add 24 Years To Your Life
According to a new study by the American Society for Nutrition....
Being physically active
Not smoking
Managing stress
Having a good diet
Not regularly binge drinking
Having good sleep hygiene
Having positive social relationships
The good news is most of these are very attainable habits to develop - Ty
