A 12 Year-Old ...Graduating College ?!!


So a 12-year-old Fullerton, California tween is graduating from Fullerton College with five degrees. Clovis Hung plans to get another degree next year too ! He says he loves video games, pets and travel. Clovis was inspired to take courses and graduate early by a 13 year old who had done the same thing. So he loves the things in life that most other 12 year olds would love which is to be expected but apparently he also loves making EVERYONE ELSE look bad !! hahaha All kidding aside, congrats to Clovis on his unbelievable rare accomplishment ! -  Ty  

