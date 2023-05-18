A 12 Year-Old ...Graduating College ?!!
So a 12-year-old Fullerton, California tween is graduating from Fullerton College with five degrees. Clovis Hung plans to get another degree next year too ! He says he loves video games, pets and travel. Clovis was inspired to take courses and graduate early by a 13 year old who had done the same thing. So he loves the things in life that most other 12 year olds would love which is to be expected but apparently he also loves making EVERYONE ELSE look bad !! hahaha All kidding aside, congrats to Clovis on his unbelievable rare accomplishment ! - Ty
-
Some women are taping their toes together ?!Find out why this trend is catching on
-
Dating Apps May Be Bad For HealthBe aware !
-
Peanut Patch Helping Kids With Peanut AllergiesThis is great news !
-
Get Married In Space ?So, do we RSVP to Orbit ?
-
Get Paid $100 An Hour To Watch Tik TokNeed a quick side job ?
-
Coffee Prices Rising... AgainPricey Beans
-
The Drive In Opening Soon !The Big OUTDOOR Screen !
-
The Newest Fitness TrendHow good are your hopping skills ?
-
Eating Fruits And Veggies Just As Good As Walking ?Eating vs. Walking
Listen to the latest national News update