A $180,000 iPhone case ?!
The luxury brand Caviar is selling a $180,000 iPhone case that has a built-in Rolex watch on the back of it. The Caviar Daytona 24k gold case has black accents and a mini speedometer, fuel gauge and oil gauge. I have told you about these kinds of luxury phone cases before and I guess there's only two reactions to this kind of a thing. Either you're impressed by this and would buy it if you had the money or in a world where so many people can't even afford basic gas and groceries, you look at it and literally get angry ! Which reaction does it elicit in you ? - Ty
