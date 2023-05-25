iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
30°C
Instagram

A $180,000 iPhone case ?!


daniel-korpai-qEoKzD2zJjE-unsplash

The luxury brand Caviar is selling a $180,000 iPhone case that has a built-in Rolex watch on the back of it. The Caviar Daytona 24k gold case has black accents and a mini speedometer, fuel gauge and oil gauge.  I have told you about these kinds of luxury phone cases before and I guess there's only two reactions to this kind of a thing. Either you're impressed by this and would buy it if you had the money or in a world where so many people can't even afford basic gas and groceries, you look at it and literally get angry ! Which reaction does it elicit in you ? - Ty  

9

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website