A $250,000 Valentine's Day Dessert ??!!
A New York City restaurant is serving a $250,000 Valentine's Day dessert. Serendipity 3's “Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate” comes with a diamond ring by famed jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The frozen hot chocolate drink has 14 exotic cocoas, whipped cream, 23 karat gold chocolate shavings and edible diamond glitter. The drink is served in a goblet. The diamond ring has an 18 carat white gold band along with a pink heart-shaped diamond and a blue pear-shaped diamond.
I don't ever take pics of my food for social media, but even I would make an exception in this case !
- Ty
