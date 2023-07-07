A 7-Eleven Jewelry Line ?
Yup, 7-Eleven is launching their own jewelry line. The line will include charm bracelets, necklaces, rings and keychains. The Slurpee necklace is the most expensive piece of jewelry at $2,500. The necklace features a gold Slurpee cup with a gold straw and diamonds as the Slurpee drink.
So, would you buy / wear 7- eleven Jewelry ? I must say, it'd be mighty convenient for those instances where you've once again forgotten your partners bday or an anniversary cause you could just pop by a 7- eleven in the middle of the night & grab a special ' I'm sorry for forgetting again ' gift without skipping a beat ! lol - Ty
-
Fingernail Personality ?The Shape Of Your Fingernails Reveals Your Personality
-
Dirty Pillow Case ?Find Out Just How Dirty Yours Is
-
McDonald's Now Catering WeddingsSUPER-size Your Special Day !
-
New Prison Makeup Challenge Is TrendingWould You Try This ?
-
People Pouring Beer On Themselves For Better TanTan In A Can
-
Cops Ask Thieves To Delay Crimes Due To HeatWhat a strange compromise !
-
The Six-Second Kiss Is TrendingFind Out What Just 6 Sec. Could Do For You !
-
Restaurants Are Adding New Fees To BillsGoing Out Is Going To BE More Expensive
-
2023 is ALREADY a record breaking year for Canada.We've NEVER had this much smoke from forest fires.
Listen to the latest national News update