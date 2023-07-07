A 7-Eleven Jewelry Line ?

Yup, 7-Eleven is launching their own jewelry line. The line will include charm bracelets, necklaces, rings and keychains. The Slurpee necklace is the most expensive piece of jewelry at $2,500. The necklace features a gold Slurpee cup with a gold straw and diamonds as the Slurpee drink.

So, would you buy / wear 7- eleven Jewelry ? I must say, it'd be mighty convenient for those instances where you've once again forgotten your partners bday or an anniversary cause you could just pop by a 7- eleven in the middle of the night & grab a special ' I'm sorry for forgetting again ' gift without skipping a beat ! lol - Ty