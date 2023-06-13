A Gin and Tonic Mosquito repellent ?

Tik Tok is at it again because if the headline seems too good to be true, it likely is. Apparently drinking a gin and tonic in the Summer may in fact attract mosquitoes ! BIG surprise ! haha

Professor James Logan says previous reports and Tik Tok posts about alcohol warding off mosquitoes are false. “You can drink gin and tonic if you want, [but] it’s not going to help at all. In fact, the bad news is that drinking alcohol makes you slightly more attractive to mosquitoes. The best thing you can do is to use a repellent. If you buy them in a supermarket or pharmacy, there are four active ingredients to look out for. One is called DEET - lots of people don’t like to use DEET but it is safe. One is called PMD or lemon eucalyptus - that’s a natural one - that’s really good. There’s one called picaridin and another one is…IR3535. If you put that on your arm and you put your arm into a cage of mosquitoes none of them will bite you. But they do wear off over time so it’s good to be able to put it on like suncream.”

So I guess all this Tik Tok inspired approach would do in the end is leave you drunk AND itchy ! - Ty