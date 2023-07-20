A Netflix Update

iHeartRadio

Netflix is doing away with its $10 basic plan in the U.S.. Those, who have the plan can keep it as long as they don't change their subscription or cancel their account. Users will now have the option of paying $6.99 for an ad supported Netflix plan or $15.49 for a plan with no ads. It's so hard these days to keep track of all these services and their constantly changing rules - Ty 

