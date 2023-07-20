A Netflix Update
Netflix is doing away with its $10 basic plan in the U.S.. Those, who have the plan can keep it as long as they don't change their subscription or cancel their account. Users will now have the option of paying $6.99 for an ad supported Netflix plan or $15.49 for a plan with no ads. It's so hard these days to keep track of all these services and their constantly changing rules - Ty
-
How Much Exercise It Takes to Burn off Junk FoodHow Much Time Do Ya Got ?!
-
10 Foods People Would Never Eat Even if They Were FreeHow Many Of These Would You Try ?
-
The Best Time Of Day To Eat Breakfast Is...How Early Do You Eat ?
-
What a Sad Record AttemptCrying About It Won't Hel...I Mean WILL Help !
-
Tim Horton's Camp Day is here!Millions of dollars will be raised today!
-
McDonald's Opening Fries-Only RestaurantWould You Like MORE Fries with your Fries ?
-
Unbuttoned Pants Trending !Will You Jump On This Trend ?
-
Cars Without Steering WheelsA VERY Hands Off Driving Experience
-
Chewing Gum Warning !Chew On THIS !
Listen to the latest national News update