A new grasshopper named after Willie Nelson

A new grasshopper species has been named after Willie Nelson. The grasshopper was discovered in Texas and is named Melanoplus Nelsoni ! I think we should just start doing this for all new species of any animal or insect we find, just pick a cool celeb to name it after and everyone will more easily remember it because let's face it, the scientific names they normally give a new species don't typically roll off the tongue real well but imagine if there was say, a new Kangaroo discovered and we called it ' Keanu's Kangarooses ' ! haha Just a thought to help people remember the vast catalog of animal kingdom names. - Ty