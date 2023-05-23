A possible ban on Skittles candy ?

California is enacting a law that is going to ban Skittles, Hot Tamales and other candies that contain chemicals linked to health issues. Most of the candies are made with Red Dye # 3, brominated vegetable oil and Paraben. I wonder if this ban is going to make it's way here in Manitoba and futhermore, if it's going to eventually involve M&M's. I don't care much for Sklittles but I love M&M's - Ty