A possible ban on Skittles candy ?
California is enacting a law that is going to ban Skittles, Hot Tamales and other candies that contain chemicals linked to health issues. Most of the candies are made with Red Dye # 3, brominated vegetable oil and Paraben. I wonder if this ban is going to make it's way here in Manitoba and futhermore, if it's going to eventually involve M&M's. I don't care much for Sklittles but I love M&M's - Ty
-
Yard Sale !!City of Brandon Yard Sale
-
A 12 Year-Old ...Graduating College ?!!Find out how many degrees he's getting !
-
Some women are taping their toes together ?!Find out why this trend is catching on
-
Dating Apps May Be Bad For HealthBe aware !
-
Peanut Patch Helping Kids With Peanut AllergiesThis is great news !
-
Get Married In Space ?So, do we RSVP to Orbit ?
-
Get Paid $100 An Hour To Watch Tik TokNeed a quick side job ?
-
Coffee Prices Rising... AgainPricey Beans
-
The Drive In Opening Soon !The Big OUTDOOR Screen !
Listen to the latest national News update