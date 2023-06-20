iHeartRadio

Airports Hiring Robocops


Some airports in Singapore are employing robocops to deal with difficult unruly passengers. The seven-foot robots have 360° vision and are outfitted with weapons to keep people in place. The robots have four wheels and enforce rules with sirens and flashing lights.

The headline suggests a science fiction type of scenerio but this is real...and kinda freaky if you ask me ! - Ty 

