An Apple A Day
Eating an apple a day aparently does keep the doctor away. A new study by Harvard Medical School reveals that eating blackberries and apples lowers your risk of becoming frail after the age of 65 by 20%. Onions, parsley and sage are also helpful. However, I don't think the cereal Apple Jacks counts...darn ! I just wish we had an easier and more convenient way to keep them from turning brown once you've bitten into one - Ty
-
Jeff Bezos is building another mansionFind out how much this one will cost
-
A $180,000 iPhone case ?!Not the phone...the CASE !
-
A cyclist ATTACKED in broad daylight...He's going to need more than just a helmet for this one.
-
New Facebook Scam !!Watch out for this one !
-
Donut Tester Wanted !!I donut know how to contain my excitement !
-
Netflix back in the newsGet ready to pay up !
-
Yard Sale !!City of Brandon Yard Sale
-
A possible ban on Skittles candy ?Do you like Skittles ?
-
A 12 Year-Old ...Graduating College ?!!Find out how many degrees he's getting !
Listen to the latest national News update