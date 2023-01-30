Another competitive eater eats his way to victory !

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day but I don't think 3, 729 calories is what they had in mind when they came up with that saying. Competitive eater Max Stanford, of Brixton, England, recently won a Frosted Flakes eating contest. He downed 33 bowls in six minutes. Max washed his cereal down with four pints of skim milk. I know Frosted Flakes are known for being ggggrrrreeeaaattt, but I don't think they're THAT great ! - Ty