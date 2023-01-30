Another competitive eater has eaten his way to victory !

Well, they do say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day but I don't think that necesarily means consuming 3, 729 calories in a sitting ! Competitive eater Max Stanford, of Brixton, England, recently won a Frosted Flakes eating contest. He downed a whopping 33 bowls in just six minutes !! Max washed his cereal down with four pints of skim milk. Frosted Flakes are known for being grrreeeattt, but I don't think they're THAT great ! - Ty