Are you an Airport Dad ?

Airport Dads are trending on TikTok. Airport Dads are the types of fathers that arrive four hours before a flight and constantly monitor routes, flight status, and weather conditions. One woman says her husband is such an obsessive "Airport Dad" that he pre-weighs all of the family's luggage on a portable scale before departing for the airport. He also insists on being in charge of everyone's passport. A recent survey reveals that 40% of fathers became Airport Dads because they believe they are the best family member to ensure that traveling goes off without a hitch.

I'm not a Dad but what's wrong with being prepared ? These people on TikTok are making it seem like it's a bad thing to arrive when you're supposed to and be prepared like you're supposed to and actually have your passport like you're supposed to ! LOL When ( and why ) did that become a negative thing ? - Ty