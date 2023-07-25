iHeartRadio

Astrological Signs Most Likely To Win A Lottery


Pisces (11.6%)
Gemini (9.9%)
Virgo (8.9%)
Aquarius (8.5%)
Scorpio (8.5%)
Taurus (8.5%)
Cancer (8.2%)
Leo (7.7%)
Libra (7.7%)
Capricorn (7.7%)
Aries (7.5%)
Sagittarius (6%)

 

Well, I'm a Pisces so I think I'll be picking up a ticket on the way home after work today !! ( ps. sorry Sagittarius ) - Ty

