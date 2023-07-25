Astrological Signs Most Likely To Win A Lottery
Pisces (11.6%)
Gemini (9.9%)
Virgo (8.9%)
Aquarius (8.5%)
Scorpio (8.5%)
Taurus (8.5%)
Cancer (8.2%)
Leo (7.7%)
Libra (7.7%)
Capricorn (7.7%)
Aries (7.5%)
Sagittarius (6%)
Well, I'm a Pisces so I think I'll be picking up a ticket on the way home after work today !! ( ps. sorry Sagittarius ) - Ty
-
Eating Fish Improves Your HearingSay WHAT ?!
-
8 Habits That Could Add 24 Years To Your LifeDo You Do Any Of These ?
-
An Ontario man's planning to handcuff himself to his own flagpole!He's doing this to protest his local government.
-
What 13 Phrases Annoy People The Most ?We're ALL Guilty Of Using These
-
BEWARE - New Facebook ScamKeep An Eye Out
-
How Much Exercise It Takes to Burn off Junk FoodHow Much Time Do Ya Got ?!
-
10 Foods People Would Never Eat Even if They Were FreeHow Many Of These Would You Try ?
-
The Best Time Of Day To Eat Breakfast Is...How Early Do You Eat ?
-
A Netflix UpdateSome Minor Changes
Listen to the latest national News update