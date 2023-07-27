Barbie is Spurring Women to Dye Their Hair

If you've ever thought about going blonde, now is a good trendy time to do it because the new Barbie movie is spurring women to dye their hair blonde. Colorists from across the country say 'Barbie blonde' is becoming this Summer's hottest hair trend. The beauty marketplace platform Fresha says hair salons have seen a 508% increase in requests for Barbie-inspired hair services !

No word yet on whether any guys are asking for " The Ken " at any salons ! haha - Ty