iHeartRadio

P3 Static URLs

Choose your station
11°C
Instagram

Barbie is Spurring Women to Dye Their Hair


sandra-gabriel-8XKX_Pp55K0-unsplash

If you've ever thought about going blonde, now is a good trendy time to do it because the new Barbie movie is spurring women to dye their hair blonde. Colorists from across the country say 'Barbie blonde' is becoming this Summer's hottest hair trend. The beauty marketplace platform Fresha says hair salons have seen a 508% increase in requests for Barbie-inspired hair services !

No word yet on whether any guys are asking for " The Ken " at any salons ! haha - Ty 

12

Listen to the latest national News update

P3 Footer Group

P3 Static URLs

Contact information

Phones

Studio Line (204) 728-3276

Reception Desk (204) 728-1150

Website