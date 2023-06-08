iHeartRadio

Beer Deodorant ?!


 Fussy, a sustainable personal care brand that creates plastic-free compostable deodorants, is launching the world's first beer deodorant. The roll-on has hints of hops and tropical fruits. The Brewdog Brewery helped Fussy create the $18 deodorant.  Fussy says, “For years, people have been in turmoil over what to buy Dad on his special day – shall I get him smellies? Shall we just treat him to his favorite tipple? Why not do both.”

The question is, would you ever wear this if it was bought for you ? Would you buy it for someone else even as a gag gift or no because it isss a bit pricey ...BUT it's a unique gift at least ! haha - Ty 

