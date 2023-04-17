Beer Drinking Good For Physical And Mental Health

A new study by Spain's University of Murcia reveals that beer drinkers have better mental and physical health than non-drinkers and ex-drinkers. Researchers studied 33,000 people and found 80% of beer drinkers are in good health compared to only 50% of non-drinkers. 90% of beer drinkers rate their mental health as good. 80% of non-drinkers say the same.

Professor Ernesto Sanchez says, ''Beer consumption shows better indicators of physical, mental and emotional health than in abstainers and ex-drinkers. Research has suggested low doses of alcohol can improve heart health and the immune system.''

( As always though...drink responsibly) and enjoy the fact that at least to a certain degree, you're potentially doing some good for yourself beyond just kicking back and relaxing with a few cold one's ! - Ty