Beer Yoga is trending on the Internet. The trend started in Copenhagen with a class of 100 people. Class members went viral after they posted videos of themselves holding a can of beer while performing various yoga moves. Each member takes a swig after they successfully complete a move. Beer Yoga classes originally started in Copenhagen prior to the pandemic in 2019. They are now back again and more popular than ever.

This would be a great incentive in the gym too ! I'd make REALLY good use of those existing cup holders that they have built into all the treadmills ! - Ty