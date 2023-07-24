BEWARE - New Facebook Scam
Cyber security experts are warning people about a new Facebook scam. People are receiving messages from the following email address: security@facebookmail.com. The Email reads, “We received a request to reset your Facebook password. Enter the following password reset code.” Once the code is entered, hackers ask for more information because they are trying to gain access to passwords and credit card information. Cyber security experts say the Email should be deleted. - Ty
