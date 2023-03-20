BIG increase Mac !

The price of McDonald's Big Mac sandwiches is skyrocketing. They now cost an average of $5.15 or 22% more than four years ago. Mississippi has the cheapest Big Mac's at $3.91 while Hawaii has the most expensive at $5.31. Mind you that's in that states but you can bet it'll be pricier here too. It's obviously not news now that the price of things keeps going up yet the size of the item is staying the same. I think the strategy here is kinda like when gas prices go up, and stay up. Once we get over the shock of the burger price going up, it'll just stay that way to the point where we won't remember what it was ever like to have it cheaper.

- Ty