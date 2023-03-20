BIG increase Mac !
The price of McDonald's Big Mac sandwiches is skyrocketing. They now cost an average of $5.15 or 22% more than four years ago. Mississippi has the cheapest Big Mac's at $3.91 while Hawaii has the most expensive at $5.31. Mind you that's in that states but you can bet it'll be pricier here too. It's obviously not news now that the price of things keeps going up yet the size of the item is staying the same. I think the strategy here is kinda like when gas prices go up, and stay up. Once we get over the shock of the burger price going up, it'll just stay that way to the point where we won't remember what it was ever like to have it cheaper.
- Ty
-
Don't Eat The Wrapper !!You're never supposed to eat the packaging
-
Pay with your Palm ?!Could the future involve us literally handing over our money ?
-
Dad Jokes Are Good For KidsThey're not just funny, but good for you too !
-
Remember those Orbit trash cans ?Manitoba Inventor passes away
-
Even The Tooth Fairy Has To Worry About InflationWith prices on the rise, even The Tooth Fairy is feeling the pinch when it comes to paying for teeth.
-
Getting paid to do other people's dirty laundry ?Earn some dirty 'laundry' money !
-
What will happen with this Brandon community centre ?Part of our community since 1961
-
Manitoba Ag Days AwardsCongrats Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc.
-
New Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream FlavorWhat will they think of next ?
Listen to the latest national News update