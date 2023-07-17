Cars Without Steering Wheels
General Motors is developing cars without steering wheels. They have petitioned the U.S. government to allow them to put 2,500 self-driving cars on the road. The cars also do not have mirrors, turn signals or windshield wipers because they are operated by computers that don't need them. Wow, no mirrors or turn signals ? No problem, most people these days don't use 'em anyway ! haha - Ty
