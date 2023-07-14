Chewing Gum Warning !

Some dentists are warning people not to chew gum for more than 15 minutes. Anything longer could damage enamel. One dentist, Dr Khalid Kasem says, "My recommendation is to chew gum for a maximum of up to 15 minutes. Munching on gum for too long could also worsen conditions affecting your temporomandibular joints (TMJ), which connect the lower jaw to the skull. These are the joints that slide and rotate in front of the ears and they control chewing, talking, yawning, and swallowing. Chewing gum cannot cause a TMJ problem, but it can aggravate the problem in patients with a TMJ injury"

My first thought was that the whole appeal of gum is that it's something you can ' eat ' for hours on end if you want to unlike typical food where you chew and then swallow right away...now they're telling us gum is realistically only good for 15 minutes ?! Well way to take the whole point out of it ! haha This study was obviously not funded by Wrigley's or Trident - Ty