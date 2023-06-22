Chocolate And Chili Reduces Jet Lag

A new study by Qantas Airlines and the University of Sydney reveals that eating chocolate and chili can reduce the effects of jet lag. Researchers studied 23 people following their flights. They found that people that ate sweets and soups, such as chili, along with proteins, like chicken and fish, were able to sleep better on flights than those, who didn't eat these foods. Researchers say the chocolate and chili contained tryptophan. This helped test subjects sleep better.

If you happen to love both foods as I do then this an easy & tasty solution to jet lag ! - Ty