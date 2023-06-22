Chocolate And Chili Reduces Jet Lag
A new study by Qantas Airlines and the University of Sydney reveals that eating chocolate and chili can reduce the effects of jet lag. Researchers studied 23 people following their flights. They found that people that ate sweets and soups, such as chili, along with proteins, like chicken and fish, were able to sleep better on flights than those, who didn't eat these foods. Researchers say the chocolate and chili contained tryptophan. This helped test subjects sleep better.
If you happen to love both foods as I do then this an easy & tasty solution to jet lag ! - Ty
-
What Are Most Common Stresses In Life ?The Top 7 Stressors are...
-
New Smart BandageCan Help Detect the Coronavirus
-
Are you an Airport Dad ?Airport Dads Trending On TikTok
-
Napping Good For The BrainThis required some tiring research
-
Airports Hiring RobocopsNo, this is not Sci-Fi !
-
New iPhone Alert Being LaunchedALERT ! ALERT !
-
This makes ZERO sense.The longer you look at this bird the more confusing it gets!
-
4 Day Work Weeks ?Yay or Nay ?
-
' Sprite Steaks ' Are TrendingWould you ever eat this ?
Listen to the latest national News update