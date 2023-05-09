iHeartRadio

Collapsing Bunk Beds Being Recalled


marcus-loke-WQJvWU_HZFo-unsplash

Walker Edison Furniture bunk beds are being recalled. The beds are sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Overstock.com, Wayfair and on Amazon. The bunks are being recalled because their slats are breaking sending the top bunk down on top of the bottom one. The company has received 14 reports of collapsing beds. Walker Edison wants people to call them for a free repair kit. Being that we have both a Walmart and Home Depot here in Brandon, it's worth looking into this asap if you've recently brought one of these home. ( Fyi, the beds pictured here are not the actual beds in this recall ) - Ty 

