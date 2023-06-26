Company Hiring Ice Cream Taster

Delish magazine says Van Leeuwen is hiring a Lead Ice Cream Taster (LICT). Owner Ben Van Leeuwen says, “I can’t count the number of times over the years people have said ‘if you ever need an ice cream taster!’ – so now's your chance! If you’ve ever wanted to eat ice cream every day or had ice cream flavor ideas, this is for you – our customers often have the best ideas so we’re excited to see what the LICT comes up with!” Perks of the gig include ... a trip to New York City, free ice cream for a year and ice cream shipped to your door. People can apply for the job until July 6th on Van Leeuwen's website.

If you have ever thought ' Why don't they make a - fill in the blank - flavored Ice Cream ' then THIS job is your chance to possibly make it a reality - Ty