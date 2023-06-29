Cops Ask Thieves To Delay Crimes Due To Heat

Florida law enforcement officials continue to ask criminals to postpone illegal activity because of the intense Summer heat.The Hardee County Sheriff's Office wrote; “Folks ... due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of conducting criminal activity to hold off. It is straight up H-O-T and humid. Criminal activity in this kind of heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous for everyone involved. “Seriously, let’s meet again when it’s cooler.''

Temps are hitting 115° in Florida on a daily basis.

Hmmmmm......I always thought that criminal activity should be discouraged because of the laws and peoples safety, not because of the days weather forecast ! - Ty