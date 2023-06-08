Martin House Brewing Company, in Fort Worth, Texas, is teaming with Fletcher's Corny Dogs to create a new mustard-flavored corn dog beer. The beer will be available starting this weekend. It has an alcohol by volume of 5.5%. Martin House also sells beers that taste like sour pickles and watermelon.

Who dreams this stuff up ?! It's almost as though someone that works at this brewery actually got super inebriated one day at the end of a longgg shift and then thought " Guys, I have a GREAT idea !! What about Corn Dog Beer ??!! " but then instead of sobering up the next day and realizing how gross that idea was they pitched it at a marketing meeting and then literally went ahead and ACTUALLY made it ! lol - Ty