Dad Jokes Are Good For Kids

A new study by Arhus University in the United Kingdom reveals that dad jokes may be good for children. Researcher Marc Hye-Knudsen says embarrassing your kids just a little can help teach them how to overcome awkward moments. ''I think it’s important to embarrass your kids. Or, to be more specific, I think it’s important to do things traditionally viewed as embarrassing until your kids are basically immune to the effects. After years and years of being exposed to eye-roll-inducing humour, with a complete disregard for what anybody else thinks, kids will have nothing greater left to fear. They’ll gradually build up a strong immunity to judgement and embarrassment, and actually feel empowered to be themselves''. To me Dad jokes are just a more modern way of saying what we used to call ' corny ' or ' dry ' humor jokes, but I am glad this study confirms them to be effective cause frankly...they are the only kind I've ever known how to tell or find funny anyway ! - Ty