Dark Chocolate Good For Brain Health ?
A new study by Harvard University reveals that dark chocolate is good for brain health. Dark chocolate has flavonols.T he memory boosting compounds are also found in green tea, apples and berries. Researchers say consuming 500 mg of flavonols a day will improve one's memory.
Researcher Aidan Cassidy says, “This is a really important study showing that doses of flavonoids called flavanols is key for improving memory in the ageing brain. The dose required for these improvements in brain health are readily achievable. For example, one mug of tea, six squares of dark chocolate, a couple of servings of berries and apples would together provide about 500mg.”
Well, anything that enables me to eat more chocolate in the name of health and science I'm automatically down for ! - Ty
