Dating App Using AI

A company called Dispo is developing a dating app that uses Artificial Intelligence. The AI bot learns about a person from their online chats and dating profile. An AI version of you then chats with AI versions of other singles. Dispo CEO Daniel Liss says, "When you start Teaser AI, our AI starts learning about you through your profile and chats, it gets smarter every time. Prospective matches can chat with your AI, and you can chat with theirs. When a match occurs, we show that AI conversation in the chat, and you both take over from there."

Yeah so that's a giant NO THANKS from me. If I ever needed help in my life with the dating game the LAST place I'd ever go for help is from something that isn't even human ! What is an AI app gonna know ?! To me it's the equivalent of taking dating advice or getting help from your coffee pot ! - Ty