Dating Apps May Be Bad For Health

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research And Public Health reveals that dating apps may be bad for your mental health. Researchers found that people, who use dating apps may experience loneliness, dissatisfaction with life and feelings of exclusion. Researchers also say people that struggle with feelings of rejection and not being accepted should stay off dating apps because they are no good for their mental well-being. So I guess at the end of the day, they're saying it's still better to be rejected in person than it is to be shunned online ! - Ty