'Delicate Dumping' Is Trending

Delicate Dumping is the newest dating trend. It is the equivalent of Quiet Quitting a job and defined as ... 'a person, who stops investing the time, energy and emotion into the future of the relationship like they once did. Therefore, they will start doing the bare minimum - in the hopes their other half might break things off first.'

Relationship expert Emma Hathorn says, "It's the cowardly approach to ending a relationship, slowly retreating to avoid difficult conversations, or even ghosting. Like quiet quitting, essentially you are technically still "committed" but have stopped trying. A person who chooses to delicately dump someone rather than being honest and straightforward 'can't handle confrontation. It is the lazy way to break up with someone without looking like the guilty party. It’s the easy way out, but ultimately it isn’t the kindest way to end a relationship; it’s childish.''

I have to agree with this relationship expert because you are only causing yourself more stress and trouble by hanging on when it may feel uncomfortable to break things off, it generally only takes a few seconds of that feeling vs. dragging out that feeling for weeks or months which will be wayyy more uncomfortable. - Ty