Dirty Pillow Case ?

Amerisleep recently conducted a study to find out how dirty pillowcases are.

They found that a pillow case that goes unwashed for one week has 17,442 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

They found a pillow case that goes unwashed for two weeks has 332 times more bacteria than a faucet handle

They found that a pillow case that goes unwashed for three weeks has 405 times more bacteria than a kitchen sink

They found that a pillow case that goes unwashed for a month has 39 times more bacteria than a pet bowl.

Based on those numbers I think it's time for a laundry day ! haha - Ty