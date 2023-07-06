Dirty Pillow Case ?
Amerisleep recently conducted a study to find out how dirty pillowcases are.
They found that a pillow case that goes unwashed for one week has 17,442 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.
They found a pillow case that goes unwashed for two weeks has 332 times more bacteria than a faucet handle
They found that a pillow case that goes unwashed for three weeks has 405 times more bacteria than a kitchen sink
They found that a pillow case that goes unwashed for a month has 39 times more bacteria than a pet bowl.
Based on those numbers I think it's time for a laundry day ! haha - Ty
-
