A guy named Jeff Reitz, of California, set a new Guinness World Record by visiting Disneyland for 2,995 consecutive days. Jeff's visits started in 2012. He had to stop going to the park after it closed down due to the Coronavirus. Jeff chronicled his trip before Guinness recently certified his record. Now don't get me wrong, I love theme parks as much as the next person, but even I would draw the line, both financially and leisurely after probably half a dozen visits at most ! I realize he was going for a world record but still, wouldn't that ruin the novelty and excitment for you ? It would for me !

- Ty