Do you use Gmail ?

Google is now placing blue checkmarks on Emails to help people differentiate between fake and real Emails. Gmail's verification mark is similar to the one Twitter uses for official accounts.  So be on the lookout for these as they are hopefully going to be helpful but I would have gone with a different color, just to be different ! Why not green ? As in you have green light, a go-ahead to open the email cause it's safe ! haha ! I just look for ways to change things up once in a while :) - Ty 

