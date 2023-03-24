iHeartRadio

Don't Eat The Wrapper !!


I can't believe they even have to say this but the makers of fruit roll-ups is urging people to NOT eat the wrapper it comes in. The NY Post says the Fruit Roll-Ups legal team is reminding people not to eat the plastic wrapper surrounding their snack. They issued the warning after several ( you guessed it ) TikTok users claimed the wrapper is edible when the roll-ups are frozen. It's pretty bad that they even need to clarify that you should not attempt to eat plastic #FruitRollup.  - Ty 

