Don't Eat The Wrapper !!
I can't believe they even have to say this but the makers of fruit roll-ups is urging people to NOT eat the wrapper it comes in. The NY Post says the Fruit Roll-Ups legal team is reminding people not to eat the plastic wrapper surrounding their snack. They issued the warning after several ( you guessed it ) TikTok users claimed the wrapper is edible when the roll-ups are frozen. It's pretty bad that they even need to clarify that you should not attempt to eat plastic #FruitRollup. - Ty
Pay with your Palm ?!Could the future involve us literally handing over our money ?
Dad Jokes Are Good For KidsThey're not just funny, but good for you too !
Remember those Orbit trash cans ?Manitoba Inventor passes away
BIG increase Mac !The price is getting bigger than the burger
Even The Tooth Fairy Has To Worry About InflationWith prices on the rise, even The Tooth Fairy is feeling the pinch when it comes to paying for teeth.
Getting paid to do other people's dirty laundry ?Earn some dirty 'laundry' money !
What will happen with this Brandon community centre ?Part of our community since 1961
Manitoba Ag Days AwardsCongrats Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc.
New Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream FlavorWhat will they think of next ?
Listen to the latest national News update