Donut Tester Wanted !!
This is real ! Playstar is hiring an official Donut Tester. The company wants to find out who has the best donuts ... Krispy Kreme, Dunkin or Tim Hortons. The gig pays $1,000. Playstar's new 'employee' will taste donuts before posting their reviews online. People have until June 2nd to apply. Why can't these jobs ever be FULL time and happen here in Westman ?! I would gladly be a product quality assurance specialist for a local Donut shop ! - Ty
Click the link to apply https://playstar.com/explore/national-donut-day-dream-job/
