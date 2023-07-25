Eating Fish Improves Your Hearing
A new study by the University of Guelph reveals that eating fish slashes your risk of going deaf. Researchers studied Omega-3 levels in 100,000 people. They found that people that had high levels of Omega-3, and ate fish on a regular basis, were 16% less likely to have hearing issues later in life. These people also were 11% less likely to have trouble hearing when there was background noise in a room.
I guess now is as good a time as any to swing by McDonalds for dinner and order a Filet-O-Fish ! haha - Ty
-
8 Habits That Could Add 24 Years To Your LifeDo You Do Any Of These ?
-
Astrological Signs Most Likely To Win A LotteryAre You In Luck ?
-
An Ontario man's planning to handcuff himself to his own flagpole!He's doing this to protest his local government.
-
What 13 Phrases Annoy People The Most ?We're ALL Guilty Of Using These
-
BEWARE - New Facebook ScamKeep An Eye Out
-
How Much Exercise It Takes to Burn off Junk FoodHow Much Time Do Ya Got ?!
-
10 Foods People Would Never Eat Even if They Were FreeHow Many Of These Would You Try ?
-
The Best Time Of Day To Eat Breakfast Is...How Early Do You Eat ?
-
A Netflix UpdateSome Minor Changes
Listen to the latest national News update