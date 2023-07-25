Eating Fish Improves Your Hearing

A new study by the University of Guelph reveals that eating fish slashes your risk of going deaf. Researchers studied Omega-3 levels in 100,000 people. They found that people that had high levels of Omega-3, and ate fish on a regular basis, were 16% less likely to have hearing issues later in life. These people also were 11% less likely to have trouble hearing when there was background noise in a room.

I guess now is as good a time as any to swing by McDonalds for dinner and order a Filet-O-Fish ! haha - Ty